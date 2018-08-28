Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $13.00 price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of HMHC opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $375.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.