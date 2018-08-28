Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (HOV) Bond Prices Fall 0.5%

An issue of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NYSE:HOV) debt fell 0.5% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 10% coupon and will mature on July 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $100.50. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE HOV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 464,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.41.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. New Generation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 86.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,561,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,904 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 444.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 409,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 130 communities in 24 markets.

