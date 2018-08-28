Hoya (HOCPY) versus SWIRE Pac Ltd/S (SWRAY) Critical Survey

Hoya (OTCMKTS: SWRAY) and SWIRE Pac Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Hoya has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWIRE Pac Ltd/S has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hoya and SWIRE Pac Ltd/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoya 0 0 0 0 N/A SWIRE Pac Ltd/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Hoya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SWIRE Pac Ltd/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hoya pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SWIRE Pac Ltd/S pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hoya pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SWIRE Pac Ltd/S pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hoya and SWIRE Pac Ltd/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoya $4.89 billion 4.64 $898.43 million $2.33 25.54 SWIRE Pac Ltd/S $10.30 billion 1.02 $3.34 billion $0.40 29.08

SWIRE Pac Ltd/S has higher revenue and earnings than Hoya. Hoya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWIRE Pac Ltd/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hoya and SWIRE Pac Ltd/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoya 18.49% 18.69% 15.19% SWIRE Pac Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A

About Hoya

HOYA CORPORATION manufactures and sells precision devices and instruments based on advanced optics technologies in the fields of life care and information technology. It operates in two segments, Life Care and Information Technology. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants, and airway scopes. It also provides electronics products comprising mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; photomasks for liquid crystal display panels; and glass disks for hard disk drives. In addition, the company offers imaging products that include optical lenses and optical glasses; optical lens units for digital cameras; laser scanning units for laser printers, digital copiers, digital fax machines, inspection equipment, and measuring instruments; laser oscillators used in the production of semiconductors and flat panel displays; and ultraviolet (UV) light sources that are used to cure UV resins in the bonding of optical parts and electronic components. Further, it provides various IT solutions, which comprise system architecture and information processing, as well as operates as an application service provider. Additionally, the company operates a chain of specialist contact lens stores. HOYA CORPORATION was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SWIRE Pac Ltd/S

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, other Asian countries, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and three hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 149 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as a subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 77 offshore support vessels. Its Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 187 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of bakeries; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; provides cold storage services; manufactures decorative paints; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited is a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited.

