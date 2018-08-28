HP (HPQ) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HP to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.06.

HP stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. HP has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. equities analysts forecast that HP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

In related news, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $193,539.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,896,169 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,351 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in HP by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,822,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $880,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,787 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in HP by 8,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,528,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,016 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $48,329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $40,308,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

