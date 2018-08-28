HP (HPQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have $27.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HP recently reported stellar Q3 results wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. HP’s efforts to revive the business have been commendable. The company’s focus on product innovation & differentiation, pricing, and marketing and sales activities to trigger demand for its PC and Printing products in the market are apparently paying off as reflected from its recent quarterly reports. It should be noted that the recently-acquired Samsung’s printing business is helping HP in gaining market share in the $55-billion high-end copy-machine market. Nonetheless, prices of components such as DRAM and NAND are likely to remain high in 2018, which will continue to drag down margins. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $24.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of HP to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. HP has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. HP’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts expect that HP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,697,348.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $106,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $118,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

