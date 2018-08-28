HP Inc. (HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to post $14.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.86 billion. HP reported sales of $13.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $57.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.01 billion to $57.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $56.02 billion to $59.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Maxim Group raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,348.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in HP by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,822,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $880,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,327,977 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $325,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in HP by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,987,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $317,373,000 after acquiring an additional 330,253 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,197,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $185,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,546,861 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $143,507,000 after acquiring an additional 305,803 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. HP has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

