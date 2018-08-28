HRG Group (HRG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.43

News articles about HRG Group (NYSE:HRG) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HRG Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.8406198624398 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

HRG stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. HRG Group has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Get HRG Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HRG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HRG Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HRG Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

About HRG Group

HRG Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various branded consumer products. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Corporate and Other. Its product portfolio includes consumer batteries, such as alkaline and zinc carbon batteries, nickel metal hydride rechargeable batteries, battery chargers, battery-powered portable lighting products, hearing aid batteries, and other specialty battery products; small appliances comprising small kitchen appliances and home product appliances; and personal care products, such as electric shaving and grooming products, hair care appliances, and accessories.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for HRG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HRG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.