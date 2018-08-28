HSBC (HSBC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC have underperformed the industry on the NYSE in the past three months. The company’s second-quarter 2018 results were hurt by higher operating expenses, partly offset by rise in revenues. Dismal European economic growth and weak loan demand are expected to lead to muted revenue growth in the near term. Also, expenses are expected to continue increasing as the bank focuses on improving its market share in China and the U.K. Higher costs will likely hurt its bottom-line growth in the future. Nevertheless, the company is expected to continue to benefit from its extensive global network and solid asset growth. Further, given a solid capital position, it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $45.07. 43,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,075. HSBC has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,263,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,515,000 after acquiring an additional 547,544 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

