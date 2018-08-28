Humana Inc (HUM) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Humana worth $74,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2,984.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $332.37 on Tuesday. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $332.72. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 14,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.25, for a total transaction of $4,638,720.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,068 shares of company stock worth $33,185,697. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $326.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $328.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.56.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.

Read More: Dividend

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply