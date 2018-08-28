Humana Inc (HUM) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Humana worth $74,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2,984.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $332.37 on Tuesday. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $332.72. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 14,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.25, for a total transaction of $4,638,720.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,068 shares of company stock worth $33,185,697. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $326.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $328.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.56.

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.

