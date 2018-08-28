Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will post sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.90.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $250.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total value of $222,670.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

