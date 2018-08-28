iCAD (ICAD) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.27

News headlines about iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iCAD earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 51.6897973878319 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of iCAD stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. iCAD has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.40.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. iCAD had a negative net margin of 56.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 million. equities research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

