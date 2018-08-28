ICF International Inc (ICFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research set a $86.00 price objective on ICF International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen upgraded ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ICF International to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,512. ICF International has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.10). ICF International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 4,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $325,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 28,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $2,259,565.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,298,637 in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 56.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 23.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

