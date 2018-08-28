ICO OpenLedger (ICOO) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00

ICO OpenLedger (CURRENCY:ICOO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, ICO OpenLedger has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ICO OpenLedger has a market cap of $262,087.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ICO OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICO OpenLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00008788 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00296485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00158414 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038951 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000671 BTC.

ICO OpenLedger Token Profile

ICO OpenLedger’s total supply is 465,952 tokens. The Reddit community for ICO OpenLedger is /r/OpenLedgerDEX. ICO OpenLedger’s official website is icoo.io. ICO OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @icoo_io.

Buying and Selling ICO OpenLedger

ICO OpenLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICO OpenLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICO OpenLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICO OpenLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

