IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Position Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5,788.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Ford sold 2,000,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $104,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,959.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,854.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,724,750. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INFO opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $54.51.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFO. Macquarie upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

