II-VI (IIVI) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13

News headlines about II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. II-VI earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.625122950789 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get II-VI alerts:

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.02.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. II-VI had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

In other news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 4,485 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $203,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 40,120 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,808 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.