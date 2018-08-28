Ikkuma Resources (IKM) Lowered to Tender at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Ikkuma Resources (CVE:IKM) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has C$0.74 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.45.

IKM stock opened at C$0.60 on Monday. Ikkuma Resources has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.73.

Ikkuma Resources (CVE:IKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.04. Ikkuma Resources had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of C$24.67 million during the quarter.

Ikkuma Resources Company Profile

Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.

