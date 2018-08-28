Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,314 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,297,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,200,271,000 after buying an additional 185,745 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 778,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $217,413,000 after buying an additional 137,302 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 762,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,196,000 after buying an additional 328,886 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 761,796 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after buying an additional 122,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $168,863,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc Stapley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.39, for a total transaction of $3,313,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,381 shares of company stock worth $12,705,431 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $345.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.45 and a 1-year high of $346.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. Illumina had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.53.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

