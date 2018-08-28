Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,877 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 762,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.53.

ILMN stock opened at $345.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.45 and a 12-month high of $346.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.39, for a total transaction of $3,313,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $144,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,019.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,381 shares of company stock worth $12,705,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

