IMI plc (IMI) Receives GBX 1,333.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,333.33 ($17.20).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,460 ($18.83) to GBX 1,275 ($16.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of LON IMI traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,233 ($15.91). 340,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,118. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,093 ($14.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,453 ($18.74).

IMI (LON:IMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 32.90 ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 29.70 ($0.38) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04). IMI had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 23.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a GBX 14.60 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.16%.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

