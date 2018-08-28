ImmuCell (ICCC) Given Media Impact Score of 0.32

News coverage about ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ImmuCell earned a daily sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.829867679869 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ICCC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmuCell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmuCell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

NASDAQ ICCC remained flat at $$6.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn calves.

