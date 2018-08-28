Impact (IMX) Hits Market Capitalization of $62,665.00

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Impact has a market cap of $62,665.00 and $29.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Impact has traded flat against the US dollar. One Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011394 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 91.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000293 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Impact Coin Profile

IMX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 110,216,868 coins. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX. The official website for Impact is www.impact-coin.org.

Impact Coin Trading

Impact can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

