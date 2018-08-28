Imperial Capital Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS)

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 27th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the media conglomerate will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for CBS Co. Common Stock’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. CBS Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 81.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. CBS Co. Common Stock’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus lowered CBS Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital Mk reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 target price on CBS Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

NYSE CBS opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. CBS Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $64.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CBS Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other CBS Co. Common Stock news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 15,679 shares of CBS Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $878,494.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 50,000 shares of CBS Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 346,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,541,838.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,448,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 445,675 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 4,631.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 165,543 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 162,044 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $4,541,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,087 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $34,641,000 after buying an additional 71,959 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

