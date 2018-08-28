IMPINJ Inc (PI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). IMPINJ posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IMPINJ.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in IMPINJ by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 233,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in IMPINJ by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IMPINJ by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.29. 164,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,525. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $436.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

