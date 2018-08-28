Inditex (ITX) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Inditex (BME:ITX) received a €32.00 ($37.21) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Inditex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Inditex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inditex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.54 ($37.84).

BME ITX traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €25.76 ($29.95). 6,460,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,000. Inditex has a fifty-two week low of €23.00 ($26.74) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($42.91).

Inditex Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

