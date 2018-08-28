ING Groep (ING) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in ING Groep by 579.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 833,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 710,699 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 312.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 124.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 39,747 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

