ING Groep NV (ING) Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ING Groep by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in ING Groep by 9.6% during the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 345,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 435,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at $781,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2799 per share. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

