Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ingersoll-Rand earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6741183897819 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

IR stock opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $101.53.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $259,109.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,021 shares of company stock worth $3,525,936. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

