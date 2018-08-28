Inogen (INGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $276.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inogen outperformed its industry in a year’s time. Solid business-to-business sales in the United States is a major positive. Strong growth of the unit in Europe also buoys optimism. In fact, management expects to see strength in Europe in the quarters ahead. Management is also upbeat about strong contributions from the company’s core direct-to-consumer unit. The company’s increasing hiring in Cleveland is indicative of brighter prospects ahead. Expansion in margins and a raised 2018 guidance are encouraging as well. On the flip side, Inogen’s rental revenues were soft in the quarter. In fact, management expects rental revenues to remain low throughout 2018. Rising operating expenses are discouraging as well. This is likely to keep margins under pressure. Stiff competition in the MedTech space is likely to mar prospects.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Inogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Inogen from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Inogen to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of INGN traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $249.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,678. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.56, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.10. Inogen has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $249.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $97.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million. Inogen had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. research analysts predict that Inogen will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 5,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $915,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather D. Rider sold 2,250 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,074 shares of company stock worth $26,680,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Inogen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Inogen by 12.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

