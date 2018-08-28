InPay (INPAY) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

InPay (CURRENCY:INPAY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, InPay has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. InPay has a market capitalization of $295,111.00 and $0.00 worth of InPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014173 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00296632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00157687 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038695 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011727 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000659 BTC.

About InPay

InPay’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. InPay’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. InPay’s official Twitter account is @InPay_Team. The official website for InPay is inpay.tech.

Buying and Selling InPay

InPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

