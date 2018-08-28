Insider Buying: BankUnited (BKU) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Director John N. Digiacomo purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.86 per share, with a total value of $19,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BKU traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. 649,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,328. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. BankUnited had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $287.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in BankUnited by 1,225.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 price target on shares of BankUnited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.