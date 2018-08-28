Insider Buying: CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) (CSBB) Director Buys 236 Shares of Stock

CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) (OTCBB:CSBB) Director Robert K. Baker acquired 236 shares of CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $10,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTCBB:CSBB remained flat at $$36.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. CSB Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About CSB Bancorp Inc (Ohio)

CSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg that provides a range of banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers in Northeast Ohio. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and loan portfolio comprises personal, commercial, real estate mortgage, installment, consumer, and residential and commercial real estate loans.

