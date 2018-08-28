Insider Buying: Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES) Director Purchases 10,623 Shares of Stock

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Director Gregg Williams bought 10,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $16,678.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

On Thursday, August 23rd, Gregg Williams acquired 17,052 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $27,794.76.

On Monday, August 20th, Gregg Williams acquired 4,110 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $6,452.70.

On Friday, August 17th, Gregg Williams acquired 7,800 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $12,168.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Gregg Williams acquired 3,247,362 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $5,033,411.10.

On Monday, August 13th, Gregg Williams acquired 7,000 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $11,200.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Gregg Williams acquired 22,509 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $35,339.13.

On Monday, August 6th, Gregg Williams acquired 8,188 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $13,592.08.

On Friday, July 27th, Gregg Williams acquired 23,749 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $38,473.38.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Gregg Williams acquired 10,402 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $16,643.20.

On Monday, July 23rd, Gregg Williams acquired 24,476 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $40,874.92.

Shares of EYES opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Second Sight Medical Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 432.45% and a negative net margin of 418.82%. equities analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EYES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Second Sight Medical Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Glassman Wealth Services owned approximately 0.12% of Second Sight Medical Products as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.