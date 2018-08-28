Insider Buying: Tp Icap Plc (TCAP) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) insider Edmund Ng acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £57,800 ($74,561.40).

Shares of LON TCAP traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 293.60 ($3.79). 1,543,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Tp Icap Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 438.79 ($5.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 560.60 ($7.23).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCAP shares. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Peel Hunt raised Tp Icap to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.90) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Shore Capital raised Tp Icap to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 504.78 ($6.51).

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

