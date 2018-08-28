Insider Selling: Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Insider Sells 2,153 Shares of Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) insider Joseph D. Taets sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $109,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,629,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.36. 88,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.03. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $112,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

