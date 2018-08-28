Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Insider Sells 3,823 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $532,238.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.16. The company had a trading volume of 740,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,899. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $141.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,182,000 after buying an additional 271,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 910,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,130,000.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

