Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.92, for a total transaction of $1,654,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David E. Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

On Friday, August 24th, David E. Oreilly sold 1,161 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $384,291.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.29, for a total transaction of $6,605,800.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, David E. Oreilly sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.56, for a total transaction of $776,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total transaction of $22,022,813.28.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $334.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,236,000 after purchasing an additional 262,779 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18,926.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 183,780 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 507.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 209,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,728,000 after acquiring an additional 174,675 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25,189.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 172,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6,598.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after acquiring an additional 149,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.