Insider Selling: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Major Shareholder Sells 223,182 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 223,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $6,374,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Element Partners Ii Intrafund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TPI Composites alerts:

On Thursday, August 23rd, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 189,236 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $5,291,038.56.

On Friday, July 20th, Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 22,836 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $675,032.16.

TPI Composites stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 312,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $991.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of -0.70. TPI Composites Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $230.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.29 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPIC. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.