Insider Selling: Yext Inc (YEXT) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $711,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $643,800.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $569,400.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, July 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $579,600.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $560,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $571,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $585,300.00.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,216. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YEXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

