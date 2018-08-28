Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,278 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 100.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,318,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $110,301,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $134.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $364.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.34.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

