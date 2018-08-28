Interface (TILE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Interface earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 46.8778837330527 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have commented on TILE. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Interface stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.17. Interface has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $283.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

