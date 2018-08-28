Interlink Electronics Inc (LINK) CEO Steven N. Bronson Purchases 3,034 Shares of Stock

Interlink Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:LINK) CEO Steven N. Bronson purchased 3,034 shares of Interlink Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $11,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LINK stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Interlink Electronics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $23.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of -0.02.

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interlink Electronics had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

