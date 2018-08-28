Internet of People Hits 1-Day Volume of $46,691.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Internet of People has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $46,691.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00005315 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinBene, BiteBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022861 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00220427 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 4,865,830 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,206 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global.

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Upbit, Bleutrade, BiteBTC, CoinBene and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

