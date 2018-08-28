Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 161,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,655. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

