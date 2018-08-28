Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stake Boosted by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.2% of Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,307,555,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,460,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,436,000 after buying an additional 61,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,632,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 736,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,947,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 724,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,079,000 after buying an additional 127,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.19, for a total value of $127,691.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,140,638.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 35,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.24, for a total transaction of $18,558,001.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,542 shares in the company, valued at $189,129,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,026 shares of company stock worth $60,907,375. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $545.22 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.67 and a 52 week high of $545.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.69.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

