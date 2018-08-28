Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd Acquires Shares of 546,584 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 546,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,983,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 2.7% of Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,126.9% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 3,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $233.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.77 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

