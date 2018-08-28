Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 0.9% of Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,254,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,885,904,000 after acquiring an additional 329,245 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,036,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,061,640,000 after acquiring an additional 555,871 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,331,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $162,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 939,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,704,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $176.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.90 and a 12-month high of $177.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.19. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 52.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $5,852,043.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,507.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.42.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

