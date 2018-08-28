Investors Buy High Volume of Best Buy Call Options (BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 27,313 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,002% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,478 call options.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $84,341.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,368,423.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,353.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,252 shares of company stock worth $1,485,915. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $129,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 850.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $210,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 27th. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

