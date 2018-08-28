Investors Buy Large Volume of Michaels Companies Call Options (MIK)

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 8,350 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,577% compared to the typical daily volume of 498 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 835.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,431,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,076,000. Tyvor Capital LLC lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 2,470,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,426 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 3,274.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 754,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 732,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 1,610.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 683,072 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

