Investors Buy Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $22.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $5.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.61 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded down ($0.33) for the day and closed at $88.83

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diana Davis Spencer Foundation increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diana Davis Spencer Foundation now owns 461,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,370,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 743,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

