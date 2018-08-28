INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (IRET) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (NYSE:IRET) by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRET. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 1,266.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 393,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 364,549 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 77.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 228,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 167.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock by 85.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 114,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 52,905 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock news, CFO John Kirchmann bought 18,000 shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $98,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,144.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,071.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,662 shares of company stock worth $195,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 1,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,988. INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $655.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 60.17%. The company had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. analysts predict that INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST REIT Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of April 30, 2018, IRET owned interests in 90 apartment communities consisting of 14,176 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

